GST compensation: Telangana to raise issue in Parliament, talks of legal recourse

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will fight for its just compensation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the ensuing Parliament session and also take legal recourse over the issue. Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday declared that the State government opposes the Central government’s plans to reduce GST compensation to States.

After discussing the issue with Finance Ministers of other non-BJP ruled States, including Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal, over a video conference, Harish Rao told the media that the TRS MPs would fight in Parliament over the GST compensation issue.

“It is the responsibility of the Central government to pay GST compensation as per the Act when the States’ GST collections are below 14 per cent,” Harish Rao said. Later in the day, the same message was conveyed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a letter.

Referring to the two options given by the Centre, Harish Rao said: “In the first option, the Centre had decided to reduce the GST compensation amount to States from Rs3 lakh crore to Rs1.65 lakh core. It means the States will have to forego Rs1.35 lakh crore compensation.”

“In the second option, the GST Council proposed that the States take loans. The second option too is not helpful to Telangana,” he added.

Central govt’s options not acceptable to us: Harish Rao

Harish Rao wondered who gave powers to the Centre to give options which were not mentioned in the GST Act. “There is no mention in the GST Act about Covid-19 or any other national calamity. When the GST cess or IGST amounts are surplus, the Centre is depositing the same in the Consolidated Fund. When there is a shortfall in the amount, the Centre wants the States to raise the loans. This is not acceptable to us. The Centre should pay the GST compensation to the States,” Harish Rao demanded. “The Centre is also talking about “Act of God”, which is not correct,” he added. Harish Rao said that the State joined the GST tax regime in the larger interests of the country.

“Before the implementation of GST, Telangana’s growth rate was 22 per cent. If the GST was not implemented, Telangana would have got Rs25,000 crore additional revenue in the last three years,” he said. The loss of revenue to the State was Rs8,000 crore in the last four months due to Covid-19, he pointed out.

“The Centre should play the role of a big brother and provide succour to the States liberally,” Harish Rao said, while suggesting that the Centre should borrow the required money and pay full GST compensation to the States.