KTR pats Laxma Reddy, Eatala as Telangana's Maternal Mortality Rate drops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The present and former health ministers of Telangana — Eatala Rajender and Dr Laxma Reddy respectively, received a pat on their backs from IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

The latter praised their efforts and that of health officials in bringing down the Maternal Mortality Rate of Telangana. He pointed out that between 2016 and 2018, the MMR dropped from 76 to 63 in Telangana. The drop in terms of percentage is 17.1 per cent, which he pointed out to be the highest in the country.

The Minister tweeted, “Delighted that Telangana Govt initiatives such as KCR Kit, financial incentive for institutional deliveries and 102 vehicles are yielding great results. Telangana has registered the highest rate of decline in MMR (Maternal Mortality Ratio) in the country for the years 2016-18.” He further tweeted, “My compliments to Health Minister Sri @Eatala_Rajender Garu, former Health Minister Dr Laxma Reddy Garu and entire Health Department officials.”