STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR pats Laxma Reddy, Eatala as Telangana's Maternal Mortality Rate drops

The Minister tweeted, “Delighted that Telangana Govt initiatives such as KCR Kit, financial incentive for institutional deliveries and 102 vehicles are yielding great results."

Published: 01st September 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The present and former health ministers of Telangana — Eatala Rajender and Dr Laxma Reddy respectively, received a pat on their backs from IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday. 

The latter praised their efforts and that of health officials in bringing down the Maternal Mortality Rate of Telangana. He pointed out that between 2016 and 2018, the MMR dropped from 76 to 63 in Telangana. The drop in terms of percentage is 17.1 per cent, which he pointed out to be the highest in the country. 

The Minister tweeted, “Delighted that Telangana Govt initiatives such as KCR Kit, financial incentive for institutional deliveries and 102 vehicles are yielding great results. Telangana has registered the highest rate of decline in MMR (Maternal Mortality Ratio) in the country for the years 2016-18.” He further tweeted, “My compliments to Health Minister Sri @Eatala_Rajender Garu, former Health Minister Dr Laxma Reddy Garu and entire Health Department officials.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KTR Eatala Rajender Telangana mortality rate
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp