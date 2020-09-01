Mallana Sagar water to reach Singur soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SIDDIPET : Plans are afoot to link Mallanna Sagar with Singur dam by the next Kharif season. This way, water from Mallanna Sagar will reach Nizam Sagar by December. Works for linking Singur and Nizam Sagar with Mallanna Sagar are going on simultaneously.

According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too reviewed these works at a recent review on irrigation. Official sources state that Mallanna Sagar works have to be completed first to divert Godavari waters to Singur and Nizam Sagar.

“Though Mallanna Sagar has a capacity of 50 tmcft, the construction is going on in a way that water could be stored in the reservoir as per the progress of the works. By December this year, 5 to 10 tmcft of water may be stored in Mallanna Sagar. The water from the reservoir would be dropped in Haldi Vagu. From there, the water will reach Nizam Sagar by gravity. The canal works too are continuing simultaneously,” the sources explained.

Officials are also constructing a 30-metre lift for pumping water from Nizam Sagar to Singur. “If everything goes as per our plans, Singur will get water by next Kharif season,” the officials said. Once, water reaches Singur, it will be diverted to Manjira, which provides drinking water to Hyderabad. “In the next two years, Manjira will be rejuvenated and it will have live water entire year,” official sources told Express.

From Manjira, the water will be diverted to Ghanpur Anicut too. “We are on the job of constructing several check dams across Manjira river. Manjira will be live on the lines of Godavari, which became live for 365 days after the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme,” the sources said. At present, as against its full storage capacity of 29.91 tmcft, Singur has only 3.12 tmcft and against its full storage of 17.89 tmcft, Nizam Sagar has only 2.0 tmcft water.

Oustees seek better rates

Mallanna Sagar oustees have alleged that the land acquisition methods adopted by officials for the construction of a canal to divert Godavari water to Dubbaka constituency, Sangareddy and Nizamabad districts is illegal. They requested that officials follow procedures as per Land Acquisition Act 2013, and provide oustee farmers `11.50 lakh per acre. The current compensation was at `1.90 lakh per acre.