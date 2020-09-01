Mamnoor airport to be ready soon: Panchayat Raj Minster Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Panchayat Raj Minster Errabelli Dayakar Rao, said that the State was ready to resume services from Mamnoor airport soon. He, along with government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh and Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu inspected the airport on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Minister said that 1,140 acres of land was required for the airport, but at present only 750 acres was available.

The remaining land would be purchased from farmers in the surrounding villages. Dayakar Rao said that the State government was ready to allot as much land as required for the airport, and that farmers who would lose their land would be well compensated.