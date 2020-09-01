Set up generic medical stores at all govt hospitals, increase COVID-19 tests: Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy asked health officials to set up generic medical shops at all the government hospitals in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He instructed officials to increase the number of Covid-19 tests and to stop private hospitals overcharging Covid-19 patients. He sought a merger of Basti Dawakhanas with wellness centres, to extend better treatment to patients.

Addressing the Hyderabad District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting through video conference from Delhi on Monday, he took stock of the development works being taken in Hyderabad and the implementation of Centre sponsored schemes He asked officials to supply adequate sanitary pads to girl students and construct sufficient toilets in all government schools.

He said the construction of double bedroom houses should be intensified and houses should be handed over to beneficiaries as quickly as possible. Rajya Sabha TRS MP K Keshava Rao, AIMIM MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and others participated.