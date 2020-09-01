Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project works to end by March 2021
KHAMMAM : The Irrigation Department is planning to complete work on the Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) in Aswapuram mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem by the end of March 2021. The State government had taken up the project at an estimated cost of `14,000 crore with an aim to divert Godavari water to irrigate 2.72 lakh hectares in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts.
Out of the 16 packages, works have taken up in eight packages and are going on at a brisk pace. There are four pump houses in total, and 60 per cent of the works have been completed.
According to Superintendent Engineer (SE) Aileni Srinivasa Reddy, over 60 per cent of canal, lining and structural works have been completed. He also said that four motors out of six in the first and second pump house have been erected.
Basement works are still going on in the third pump house, and the tender for work on the fourth pump house is yet to be invited.
Officials are planning to conduct a dry run by the end of December and are working hard to achieve the target. According to the SE, about 70 tmc of water would be lifted from Godavari for it.Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, in a statement, said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is monitoring the project’s construction works on a regular basis.