Telangana HC tells State, petitioners to furnish legible plan of Osmania general hospital

The Telangana HC on Monday directed the State Advocate General and petitioners to furnish a legible coloured site plan of the Osmania general hospital (OGH) building.

Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital

Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

The Telangana HC on Monday directed the State Advocate General and petitioners to furnish a legible coloured site plan of the Osmania general hospital (OGH) building. After going through the site plan placed before it, the bench said that the structures and other information pertaining to the subject building is not clearly legible. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, asked one of the petitioner’s counsel if there is any hospital that is functioning in a heritage structure anywhere in the world.

The bench is dealing with a of batch PILs filed seeking direction to Telangana government to construct a new multi- storied building to house the OGH, nursing college and hostel in the existing premises admeasuring about 26 acres of prime land in the city. When the state advocate general BS Prasad said that he will furnish a new coloured legible site plan, the bench posted the matter to September 8 for further hearing.

