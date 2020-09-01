STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court refuses to adjudicate pleas related to Andhra’s RLIS

The Telangana High Court (HC) on Monday refused to adjudicate a petition pertaining to the Rayalseema Light Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), stating that it’s an interstate dispute.

Published: 01st September 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court (HC) on Monday refused to adjudicate a petition pertaining to the Rayalseema Light Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), stating that it’s an interstate dispute. The HC directed the petitioners to approach the Supreme Court. A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the petitions to Tuesday. The bench is dealing with petitions filed separately by Congress leader Ch Vamsi Chand Reddy and social activist G Srinivas and four others.

The petitioners challenged the AP government’s decision to go ahead with the RLIS project without obtaining prior permissions from the departments concerned. Petitioners’ counsels K Sravan Kumar and NS Arjun Kumar told the court that the RLIS poses a serious threat to the riparian rights of the farmers of Telangana. The AP government’s decision to invite tenders for taking up RLIS is in violation of Section 84 of the AP Reorganization Act, 2014, they argued.

After hearing the case, the bench pointed out that the subject issue pertains to an inter-state water dispute and suggested the counsels to move the SC. When advocate Sravan Kumar said that he would get instructions from his clients on approaching the SC and maintainability of inter-state water dispute in the high court, the bench posted the matter to Tuesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RLIS Telangana High Court
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp