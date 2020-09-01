Telangana records 1,873 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana registered 1,873 cases of Covid-19 on Monday with 37,791 tests conducted. With this, the State’s active case tally is 31,299 cases and the overall cases stand at 1,24,963. The State recorded a lower number of cases owing to the testing reducing by half for the day. The deaths reported in the last 24 hours were nine, taking the toll to 827.

A majority of cases came from GHMC (360), Karimnagar (180), Rangareddy (129), Khammam (103). Even though testing dipped for a day, at least five districts in Telangana had their cases doubled. An analysis by ASCI and FICCI-Centre for Covid Monitoring shows that Yadadri Bhongir, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Nalgonda doubled their tally in 14 days. While Yadadri had 134 cases in the previous 7 days, i.e August 17 to 23, in the running week between August 24 and August 30, there were 314 cases.

TIMS not ready yet

Tims has emerged as a leading hospital for treating mild to moderate Covid-19 cases recently, however, it still lacks critical care services which is a matter of concern. According to reports, last week 20 to 25 patients were shifted from TIMS to Gandhi Hospital because their condition deteriorated and TIMS did not have infrastructure to handle situation.