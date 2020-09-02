Centre abdicating responsibility on GST compensation, says KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing serious displeasure over the modalities for meeting the shortfall of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation payable to States, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “the Centre is abdicating its responsibility of fully compensating States by taking recourse to legal opinion”.

In a letter to Modi, Rao said: “The Centre has violated the provisions of GST Act by parking the surpluses in the Consolidated Fund instead of parking them in the non-lapsable Compensation Fund in the Public Account and using the surpluses for meeting its expenditure in the years 2017-18 and 2018-19. Now that there is a deficit, the States are being asked to borrow.”

“States are in the forefront of fighting Covid-19 and reviving the stalled economic activities. They need more resources than the Centre,” the Chief Minister said.“The then UPA government assured the States on payment of full compensation after the abolition of Central Sales Tax (CST).

However, the States were denied CST compensation and Telangana was deprived of Rs 3,800 crore on account of revenue loss by CST,” he added.

Despite the statutory mandate of paying full GST compensation once in two months, the States have not been paid GST compensation since April, 2020, he said.

“While the States’ revenue collections have significantly declined, their expenditure commitments have increased. In April, 2020, we suffered a revenue loss of 83 per cent, whereas Covid-19 pandemic related expenditures have increased. We are faced with the difficult task of meeting the expenditure through front loading of market borrowings, taking resort to ways and means advances and overdrafts.

With the broad fiscal policy being controlled by the Central government, States are forced to depend on the Centre even to go for market borrowings,” the Chief Minister said.

He also pointed out that the borrowings were limited to three per cent of the GSDP to States, whereas the limit for the Centre was 3.5 per cent, which was against the federal spirit of the Constitution.

“It is also a matter of grave concern to States that the Centre has taken an unilateral decision to apply 10 per cent growth to arrive at the gap in GST revenue for 2020-21.

Further, an artificial distinction is being made between the loss of revenue on account of GST implementation and the impact of Covid-19. Such a distinction is not provided for in the GST Act.

Thus, statutory provisions for GST compensation have no meaning if the Centre does not honour it in letter and spirit,” Rao said.

“In a situation such as Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre instead of extending a helping hand, is denying the States their legally rightful claims.

The options given to the States to borrow, to meet the shortfall in compensation cess, are not in accordance with the Act. Linking these options to additional borrowings allowed under Aatmanirbhar package is only to deny the States the full benefit of the package,” the CM told the PM.