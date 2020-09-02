Drug price monitoring unit in Telangana now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has become the 14th State in the country with a Price Monitoring and Resource Unit (PMRU) in place, which will help keep tab on the price of scheduled and non-scheduled drugs. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) tweeted on Tuesday a message congratulating the State for establishing the PMR under its Consumer Awareness, Publicity and Price Monitoring (CAPPM) scheme.

The PMRU has been registered as a society by the Telangana State Drug Control Administration. It will be under the Chairmanship of the TSDCA Director. It may be mentioned that the NPPA recently started investigations into allegations of overpricing of drugs by three super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad - Yashoda Hospital, Medicover Hospital and Care Hospital.