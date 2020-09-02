STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dubious record: Telangana suicide rate third highest in country

As per the report — Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) 2019 — the State also recorded fourth highest farmer suicides in the country during the year. 

Published: 02nd September 2020 09:41 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded the third highest suicide rate in the country at 20.6 per cent behind Kerala (24.3 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (26.4 per cent) in 2019, according to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. 

As per the report — Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) 2019 — the State also recorded fourth highest farmer suicides in the country during the year. 

The State saw 491 farmers die by suicide, of whom 373 were cultivating their own lands and 118 were farming on leased lands. The report also says that as many as 6,964 persons died and 21,999 persons were injured in 21,570 road accidents in the State during 2019. 

