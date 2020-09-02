STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No hurdles: JEE begins on positive note in Telangana

All the candidates were required to give a self-declaration stating they are not Covid +ve.

Published: 02nd September 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

NEET, JEE

Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing measures were followed in exam centres. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The entrance exam for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) began on Tuesday in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. Overall, 67,319 candidates are appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at 27 test centres in the State between September 1-6. There was no change in schedule despite earlier protests by several student organisations. A peaceful atmosphere prevailed at exam centres. On Tuesday, the first day of JEE, exam centres in the twin cities saw less than 500 students in each sitting. Exams are also being held in other districts including Nizamabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar. 

All the candidates were required to give a self-declaration stating they are not Covid +ve. They were only allowed to carry a personal water bottle, hand sanitiser and identity proof to the exam centre. The examinations were held in two sittings, from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. 

Social distancing norms were followed strictly. Students were provided with new face masks upon their arrival. “Social distancing was also observed in the exam hall. There was nothing to worry about and I could concentrate on the test. It was actually a better experience with less number of people in the exam hall,” said Rajat, a candidate who wrote the exam. “Travelling though was a concern. I came here from Chandrayangutta,” he said. The exam centres were sanitised before and after the students wrote the exam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JEE exam COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp