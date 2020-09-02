No hurdles: JEE begins on positive note in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The entrance exam for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) began on Tuesday in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. Overall, 67,319 candidates are appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at 27 test centres in the State between September 1-6. There was no change in schedule despite earlier protests by several student organisations. A peaceful atmosphere prevailed at exam centres. On Tuesday, the first day of JEE, exam centres in the twin cities saw less than 500 students in each sitting. Exams are also being held in other districts including Nizamabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar.

All the candidates were required to give a self-declaration stating they are not Covid +ve. They were only allowed to carry a personal water bottle, hand sanitiser and identity proof to the exam centre. The examinations were held in two sittings, from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Social distancing norms were followed strictly. Students were provided with new face masks upon their arrival. “Social distancing was also observed in the exam hall. There was nothing to worry about and I could concentrate on the test. It was actually a better experience with less number of people in the exam hall,” said Rajat, a candidate who wrote the exam. “Travelling though was a concern. I came here from Chandrayangutta,” he said. The exam centres were sanitised before and after the students wrote the exam.