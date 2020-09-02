Officials to probe fire at NPDCL yard in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A Gopal Rao, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL), has ordered a detailed inquiry into the fire that broke out at an electricity storage yard of the company in Karimnagar town on August 29. An inquiry committee has also been constituted for the same.

Meanwhile, the CMD told Express that though the officials concerned, after primary investigations, came to the conclusion that a short circuit was the reason behind the incident, they are yet to ascertain what might have caused the short circuit, although the authorities had opined that it happened after a crow came in contact with the high-tension transmission lines.

The CMD also said that the exact reason will be known only after receiving the inquiry report. According to sources, the committee has also been asked to assess the exact loss. The NPDCL authorities have also filed a complaint at the Three Town police station.Meanwhile, some persons opined that the fire spread so fast due to the negligence of officials at the electricity storage yard in removing scrap and broken transformers from time-to-time.