STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Pleas challenging AP’s RLIS adjourned sine die by Telangana HC

The HC decided to adjourn the petitions till the Supreme Court (SC) decides on the case filed by the Telangana government on the issue.

Published: 02nd September 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Petitions challenging Andhra Pradesh’s decision to go ahead with Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) without obtaining permissions from authorities concerned were adjourned sine die by the Telangana High Court (HC) on Tuesday.

The HC decided to adjourn the petitions till the Supreme Court (SC) decides on the case filed by the Telangana government on the issue. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the petitions filed separately by Congress leader Ch Vamsi Chand Reddy and social activist G Srinivas and four others.

The petitioner alleged that the AP government is going ahead with the RLIS project without obtaining necessary permissions from either the Krishna River Water Management Board (KRMB) or TS government. They contended that the project will pose a threat to the farmers of Telangana and urged the court to issue orders restraining the AP government from finalising the project tenders. The bench found fault with the petitioners for filing these petitions before the it.

The HC said that it has no jurisdiction to adjudicate considering the fact that both States have already put forth their arguments before the National Green Tribunal, which has already passed a stay order and later modified its stay order. Besides, Telangana government also filed an interim application before the SC on the said project construction, the bench said, while seizing off the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RLIS Andhra Pradesh Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp