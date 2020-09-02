STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC stays HC order on relief to Telangana farmers

The  Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted interim stay on the Telangana High Court’s (HC) order to complete the re-determination of compensation to be paid to small farmers of Siddipet and Rajanna Sircilla district whose lands were acquired or submerged under Ananthagiri Sagar Reservoir project.

The SC granted four weeks for the respondents (farmers) to file their counter affidavit in the case and a week to the Telangana government to file its rejoinder affidavit. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on October 9. On June 3 this year, a division bench of Telangana HC had directed the State to pay the farmers compensation for the resettlement and rehabilitation as mandated under Section 30 of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The HC had held that the petitioners, from Allipur village in Siddipet district and Ananthagiri village in Rajanna Sircilla district, are entitled to not only compensation for their lands but also to the lump sum amounts towards rehabilitation and resettlement as per Section 31-A of the Act.

The bench had also declared that the agreements/consent awards entered into by the petitioners with the State are vitiated by coercion. Aggrieved with the same, the Telangana government filed the present case for relief. After hearing the case, the SC bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna stayed operation of the impugned high court order till the next date of case hearing

