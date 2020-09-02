STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana accounts for 73.25 per cent of goods produced by prisoners in country

The Telangana Prisons Department has emerged as a role model for other States by effectively utilising the services of over 2,000 skilled and unskilled prisoners. 

Published: 02nd September 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

The department has set a target of producing goods worth over Rs 800 crore in the current fiscal year. 

The department has set a target of producing goods worth over Rs 800 crore in the current fiscal year. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Prisons Department has emerged as a role model for other States by effectively utilising the services of over 2,000 skilled and unskilled prisoners. According to the prison statistics for 2019, released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Telangana Prisons Department alone produced 73.25 per cent of total goods made by prisoners across the country - worth Rs 599.89 crore. The department has now set a target to break its own record.

The department has set a target of producing goods worth over Rs 800 crore in the current fiscal year. 

The department’s ingenuity was on display recently. After the outbreak of Covid-19, the department produced 8 lakh face masks and 1 lakh litres of hand sanitiser, and earned revenues of around Rs 5 crore. The Prisons Department has manufacturing units in almost all district jails and Central jails producing steel furniture, notebooks, bedsheets, towels, soaps and detergents, bakery products, chemical substances, hand sanitisers, and face masks.

Speaking to Express, a senior officer said that the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rajiv Trivedi had plans to connect the Prisons Department with leading online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, to make the products made by prisoners available to a wider audience.

The department is also planning to open five more petrol bunks in less than a month. At present, there are 20 petrol bunks being operated by the department. At the time of formation of Telangana, there were only three petrol bunks under the three Central jails. Increasing this number has come in handy for the department, as they brought in around `16 crore profit in the previous financial year.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana prison Telangana prisoner reform
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp