STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam likely to get own T-Hubs soon

Earlier in March, the State government in its Socio-Economic Outlook 2020 announced that the government would focus on developing Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar into IT hubs.

Published: 02nd September 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  If all goes according to plan, T-Hub - the State’s startup incubator - will soon be established in Tier-II cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar, and Khammam to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao directed T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to look into the same during a review meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday. 

Earlier in March, the State government in its Socio-Economic Outlook 2020 announced that the government would focus on developing Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar into IT hubs.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) set up an IT Incubation Centre in Warangal on two acres of land. Meanwhile, in Karimnagar an IT centre is being constructed in an area of 51,600 sq ft. 

While lauding State government-backed organisations like Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), T-Hub, We-Hub and so on, Rama Rao instructed the TSIC team to plan outreach programmes aimed at schoolchildren. He said that the culture of innovation should be fostered from a young age. He also instructed officials to lay special focus on rural innovation. He said that organisations such as TSIC, T-Hub, T-Works and WeHub should provide the necessary support for rural innovators. He said agriculture and its allied sectors should benefit from the State’s innovation ecosystem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Warangal T hub Ravi Narayan
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp