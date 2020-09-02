Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam likely to get own T-Hubs soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If all goes according to plan, T-Hub - the State’s startup incubator - will soon be established in Tier-II cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar, and Khammam to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao directed T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to look into the same during a review meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Earlier in March, the State government in its Socio-Economic Outlook 2020 announced that the government would focus on developing Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar into IT hubs.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) set up an IT Incubation Centre in Warangal on two acres of land. Meanwhile, in Karimnagar an IT centre is being constructed in an area of 51,600 sq ft.

While lauding State government-backed organisations like Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), T-Hub, We-Hub and so on, Rama Rao instructed the TSIC team to plan outreach programmes aimed at schoolchildren. He said that the culture of innovation should be fostered from a young age. He also instructed officials to lay special focus on rural innovation. He said that organisations such as TSIC, T-Hub, T-Works and WeHub should provide the necessary support for rural innovators. He said agriculture and its allied sectors should benefit from the State’s innovation ecosystem.