Finding balance between data and privacy tough: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that he had ‘no ready answer’ to a question on the balance between data, ethics and governance in context of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and data in governance. However, he maintained that AI and data should be handled collectively and responsibly.

Rama Rao was in conversation with WNS Global Services Group CEO Keshav Murugesh for the Nasscom Xperience AI Summit on Wednesday. He responded to the question by recalling an initiative he had proposed as MAUD Minister to plug leakages in the commercial properties area.

He said that he had proposed ‘Property 360’ which gave an overall understanding of possible discrepancies in some areas. For instance, in payment of commercial electricity bills and so on. When the report was released, some had accused him of ‘invading privacy’, Rama Rao said. “While motives and intentions were for the best, there had to be a procedure,” Rama Rao said, adding that he had no ready answer and the same had to be found collectively.

Rama Rao also highlighted the important role data plays in Telangana’s policies. “AI and predictive modelling are a particular tool that helps me make smart policies,” he said recounting that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao always stressed on making emerging technologies useful to citizens.

Six-pronged strategy

The Sircilla MLA also said that there was a six-pronged strategy to Telangana’s AI adoption. They are: data, skilling, innovation and research, segmented approach, responsible AI, funding and partnerships. He also said that Telangana had created an open data policy, and data from over 18 government departments were available to use.

AI in agriculture

Talking about the use of AI in agriculture, Rama Rao stated that the State government was pioneering the idea of ‘Regulated farming’ as an integral feature of agricultural practices, to promote market demand-based cultivation. He also said plans were on to integrate the initiative with the AI4AI project.