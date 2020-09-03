Hefty compensation for nurses’ kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost 65 days after her death, the family of Victoria Jayamani, a head nurse who served in the Covid-19 ward of Chest Hospital, received a compensation of `50 lakh from the Centre. The amount was credited to her husband Simon on September 1.

Similarly, another nurse’s family in Jangaon district also received compensation from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package fund. The nurse, Pavitra, served at the Maternity Hospital in the district and died in a road accident.

Jayamani, who died on June 27, was one of the first in the State’s public health system to succumb to Covid-19. She was 58 and was to retire in a few days when the disease killed her. Pavitra, on the other hand, was just 27 years old. “It was during the lockdown, she had to take a private auto to reach the hospital where she was treating pregnant women. She fell from the auto and died. The compensation has come in three parts, for her two children and husband,” Dr A Mahendar, Jangaon DMHO, said.