STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Highway caves in after UG drain damaged in Karimnagar

The Karimnagar-Sircilla highway caved in after an underground drainage (UGD) line was damaged on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The Karimnagar-Sircilla highway caved in after an underground drainage (UGD) line was damaged on Wednesday. Police placed barricades around the caved in portion of the road to avoid any accidents. 

MCK Commissioner Vallur Kranthi inspected the caved area along with authorities from the Public Health and R&B Departments, and  directed authorities to repair the road immediately. Later, on the directions of Collector K Shashanka, she inspected the remaining portions of the UGD central pipeline chambers which had been blocked by silt or were waterlogged at Padmanagar and housing board, and issued directions to clear them immediately. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karimnagar
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp