Highway caves in after UG drain damaged in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar-Sircilla highway caved in after an underground drainage (UGD) line was damaged on Wednesday. Police placed barricades around the caved in portion of the road to avoid any accidents.

MCK Commissioner Vallur Kranthi inspected the caved area along with authorities from the Public Health and R&B Departments, and directed authorities to repair the road immediately. Later, on the directions of Collector K Shashanka, she inspected the remaining portions of the UGD central pipeline chambers which had been blocked by silt or were waterlogged at Padmanagar and housing board, and issued directions to clear them immediately.