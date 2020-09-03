Hyderabad Metro to wait for Telangana guidelines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WHILE the Central government on Wednesday unveiled the Standard Operating Procedures for restarting Metro Rail services, guidelines for the operation of Metro Rail in Hyderabad are yet to be released.

HMRL MD NVS Reddy said, “We have received guidelines from the Centre, however, we have to come up with guidelines specific to Telangana. This will take another two to three days. The HMRL SOP has to be discussed at the State government level and the CMO, and only then we can reveal the specifics of how HMRL is going to resume services in a phased manner.”

States have been asked to keep metro stations in containment zones closed, and make masks and temperature checks mandatory. It is not clear if fares would be increased, but sources say frequency of trains would be increased to maintain social distancing.