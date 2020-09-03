Lion’s share of RFCL fertilisers for Telangana ryots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday assured the farmers of Telangana that a lion’s share of fertilisers produced at the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) would be supplied to them.

He said production at the RFCL would start by September-end, and announced several assurances to the farmers after a representation with Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadanand Gowda in Delhi. Kishan said the State government had requested for 10 lakh metric tonnes of urea for this kharif season, of which about 10.17 lakh metric tonnes would be supplied by September 10. The State needs about 8 lakh metric tonnes of urea from April 1 to August 31, and the Centre has arranged for 10.17 lakh, he said.

“As per the requisition from the State, the Centre has allotted sufficient quantity of urea. Last year by this time, farmers had purchased 5.9 lakh metric tonnes , but this year they procured 7 lakh metric tonnes,” he said.