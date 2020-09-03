STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government not doing enough, Bhatti lashes out at KCR

Bhatti, along with MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu and DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, inspected the Covid-19 ward of MGM Hospital in Warangal.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka inspecting the Covid-19 ward of MGM Hospital in Warangal on Wednesday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday alleged that the Telangana government has failed to contain Covid-19 and is instilling false confidence among the people about the pandemic situation. He said the people will teach Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a lesson soon. 

Bhatti, along with MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu and DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, inspected the Covid-19 ward of MGM Hospital in Warangal. He said there are several staff vacancies at the hospital — of the total 1,500 posts, 700 need to be filled. Without hiring for these posts, how is the government treating Covid-19 patients, he wondered. Drawing a comparison with the Congress government in unified AP, he said it had upgraded the hospital to a 1,000-bed facility. The MRI, X-ray and CT scan machines, which were allotted when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister, are still being used, he said. 

The PMSSY super-specialty hospital under the Kakatiya Medical College has not started to treat the poor yet because the government has not released `30 crore, despite the Centre giving `120 crore. “Due to the delay in releasing the funds, equipment worth cores is getting damaged,” he said. The CLP leader also visited the Suryapet district headquarters hospital.

