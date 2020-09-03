Telangana records 2,892 Covid-19 cases, death toll reaches 846

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 2,892 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,30,589. Also, the toll climbed to 846 with 10 new deaths. The number of active cases at this stage is 32,341.

The State detected these cases after conducting 59,421 tests in the last 24 hours. A majority of the cases, 477, were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. Districts reporting spikes were Rangareddy with 234, Medchal (198), Karimnagar (152), Khammam (128) and Warangal Urban (116), which shows that cases are steadily increasing in the districts.

Meanwhile, giving further insight into how the testing is being done, the State government specified that of the 59,421 tests, 26,739 were conducted on primary contacts of Covid-19 patients, while 8,319 were done on secondary contacts.

Of about 7,070 patients in hospital, 1,501 are in the ICU, according to the medical bulletin.