Telangana reports 2,817 new coronavirus cases, total tally at 1,33,406
According to the state health department, out of the total, there are 32,537 active cases, 1,00,013 people have recovered and 856 have died.
Published: 03rd September 2020 12:31 PM | Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 12:31 PM
HYDERABAD: As many as new 2,817 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on September 2, taking the total number of cases to 1,33,406 in the state.
At present, 25,293 COVID-19 patients are in isolation and are being treated in the state.
2,817 fresh #COVID19 cases, 2,611 recoveries & 10 deaths reported in Telangana on 2nd September, taking the total number of cases to 1,33,406 in the state.— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020
Total number of cases includes 1,00,013 recoveries, 32,537 active cases and 856 deaths so far: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/E9uwqmb5sF