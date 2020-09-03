Transpersons approach body for ration cards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Trans Equality Society on Tuesday approached the Telangana State Food Security Commission for approval of pending ration cards. The representatives of transpersons said their ration cards were either rejected without citing any reasons or put on hold for months altogether.

The LGBTQ rights organisation said the State was not counting them under the marginalised section. The Commission took cognisance of the letter and ordered for a report from the Civil Supplies Department.

In a letter to the Commission, they said, “The Transgender community is a historically marginalised community, wherein we have been constantly ridiculed and kept away from society just because of the nature of our existence. In such a space it is not only that our right to livelihood has been taken away from us, our resources that we had gotten over centuries have also been snatched away from us.”