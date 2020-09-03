Tribal Minister Satyavathi Rathod visits flood-affected areas in Mulugu

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inspected the flood-affected areas in Mulugu district on Wednesday. During the visit, the Minister interacted with the residents of such areas. Speaking on the occasion, Satyavathi pointed out that the flood was caused by incessant rains and assured them of all possible help from the State government.

Meanwhile, she instructed the district administration to assess crop loss, according to which the farmers would be provided compensation. During her visit, the Minister also took part in the Haritha Haram programme at Jakaram area.