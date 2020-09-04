Bathukamma sarees' loads reach Nalgonda district

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: The State government’s prestigious Bathukamma sarees that are to be distributed this year reached erstwhile Nalgonda district, from Sircilla, on Thursday.

Though, the sarees were manufactured by weavers in Surat and other parts of Gujarat previously, the government decided to give the entire orders to local weavers in Sircilla after both the Opposition party leaders and citizens started raising complaints regarding the quality of the clothes.

According to sources, of the total 11,70,466 sarees required in the erstwhile district this year, the government has already supplied 5,37,200, of which 3,01,200 sarees are for Nalgonda district, 1,56,000 sarees are for Suryapet district and the remaining 80,000 sarees are for Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

When Express interacted with a few officials, they said that the remaining sarees will reach the respective districts by the end of the month and that the distribution will begin on time. The Civil Supplies, Marketing and Handloom and Textiles Departments will distribute the sarees.