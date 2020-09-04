Cash-strapped Telangana RTC to open two more fuel outlets in Warangal

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a bid to save the cash-strapped Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the authorities concerned have decided to open two more fuel outlets in the district. The decision was taken by the corporation after noticing the positive response to its first fuel outlet in Jangaon. According to sources, the two new fuel outlets will come up in Hanamkonda, and Mahabubabad and the bunks will be run with the help of RTC staff.

The decision will help the corporation, which has been reeling under severe financial crisis ever since the outbreak of Covid, earn good income.

It has to be mentioned here that even after the State government decided to resume bus services, passenger footfall has been really low owing to fear over contracting the deadly virus. According to Warangal region RTC officials, though a total of 1,048 buses are being operated daily, no bus is witnessing good footfall on any given day.

As a result, its revenue of the corporation has gone down drastically.

In the meantime, in a bid to increase the commercial revenue of TSRTC, the corporation has inked an MoU with HPCL and IOCL for commissioning and operation of retail fuel outlets on mutually agreed terms and conditions.

Speaking to Express, RTC Warangal RM A Sridhar said that the open lands belonging to the corporation will be utilised for the construction of fuel stations.