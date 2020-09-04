Death of SCCL worker due to negligence: Trade unions

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A day after one worker died and four others got seriously injured in a blast at an underground mine of the Singerani Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the leaders of various trade unions have come forward alleging that the incident happened due to the negligence of the authorities.

They also attributed the death of a worker to the unavailability of specialist doctors at Singerani Hospital.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said on Thursday that the government will provide all help to the families of the deceased and injured persons.