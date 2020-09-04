Interim order extended in Prasad Veera Potluri case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday extended till September 14 the interim order passed earlier by the court directing the city police not to take coercive steps, including arrest, against the petitioner Prasad Veera Potluri (PVP) in the case registered against him at Banjara Hills police station.

Justice P Keshava Rao directed all the counsels appearing for the case to submit their arguments, including bullet points pertaining to various court judgments, in written form within a week. The judge passed the order in the petition filed by PVP, a YSRC functionary, seeking to grant anticipatory bail in the event of his arrest. PVP has also filed another case before the court with a plea to quash the case registered against him.

Citing various judgments, senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, appearing for de facto complainant Vikram Kailash, contended that the petition seeking anticipatory bail is not maintainable as the court has already passed an interim order in the case. State public prosecutor C Pratap Reddy informed the court that the case involves both civil and criminal issues.

On the other hand, senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for PVP, contended that the petition is maintainable and that the police cannot proceed in the said case without issuance of notice under Section 41-A, CrPC. In fact, the civil case has been converted into a criminal matter to harass the petitioner, he said.Justice Keshava Rao extended the interim order till September 14 and adjourned the hearing.