People’s issues to be debated at length this monsoon session of Telangana Legislature

Assembly session to begin on Sept 7; KCR wants TS Legislature to be role model for nation 

Published: 04th September 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 09:33 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting with Ministers, Whips and key leaders ahead of the monsoon session, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is geared up for the monsoon session of the State Legislature, which will commence on September 7. While it will introduce the Revenue Bill in the session, the government also wants a thorough debate on all the pressing issues of the people, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Rao held a meeting with Ministers, whips and key leaders at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday to finalise the government’s strategy for the monsoon session of the Legislature. “We are ready to debate all issues raised by all parties, irrespective of the number of days,” Rao said. He directed the Ministers to be prepared to present facts on all the subjects that come up for discussion.  

The Assembly will adopt a condolence motion to mourn the death of Dubbaka MLA S Ramalinga Reddy, the Chief Minister said. “The Assembly session should be conducted in a manner to uphold democratic values. There is no other platform than the Legislature to discuss the peoples’ issues,” he said, and called upon the Ministers and MLAs to ensure that the Assembly session is conducted in a meaningful manner. 

The TS Legislature should be a role model for the country, he said. Its members should discuss welfare and development activities, and the Acts. If there have been any shortcomings in implementing these, they should raise them in the House. “The government is ready to provide information on every issue,” he said. TRS members should raise all issues concerning the people, he said. 

TRSLP meeting on September 7 
The TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting would be conducted on September 7 under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The strategy to be adopted by the TRS during the Assembly and Council sessions would be discussed

