Ryot, father sustain injuries in bear attack in Telangana

A farmer and his father suffered injuries after a bear attacked them in their agricultural field close to a reserve forest in Kamareddy during the wee hours of Thursday.

Published: 04th September 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

The bear is said to have come looking for food

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The incident occurred in Santhaipet village of Tadwai mandal. According to forest divisional officer (FDO) K Srinivas, Vallabhapuram Prabhu, the farmer, and Rajaiah, his father, were sleeping in their field when a bear entered. The bear attacked Prabhu and Rajaiah, causing injuries to them. 

According to sources, Prabhu sustained injuries on his face and leg. They managed to escape from the bear’s clutches and ran to their house. 

The two were later shifted to a government hospital in Kamareddy and then to a hospital in Hyderabad.

