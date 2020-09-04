SBI MD opens 8 SME branches in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Challa Srinivasulu Setty, Managing Director (R&DB), State Bank of India on Thursday digitally inaugurated eight new SME branches of the bank in Telangana — Balanagar, Bible House, Balkampet, Kattedan, Parishram Bhavan, Yellareddyguda, Huzurabad and Karimnagar.

SBI MD Challa Srinivasulu Setty

virtually inaugurating the branches

A media release by the SBI said that the bank recently implemented various measures to revamp its SME segment for providing quick sanctions, disbursement and better monitoring with least ‘Turn Around Time’ by creating a separate SME vertical under which 49 dedicated SME branches are set up across Telangana. Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, Hyderabad Circle also participated in the digital inauguration of the branches.

The bank provided various relief measures to existing SME borrowers to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.