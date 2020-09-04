STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Somesh directs officials to update department reports

Published: 04th September 2020 09:28 AM

Members of the Balapur Vinayaka Committee gift the famed laddu to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday directed Principal Secretaries and Secretaries to prepare an updated report on all the activities of their departments for the ensuing monsoon session of the Legislature. 

At a review meeting with officials concerned at BRKR Bhavan, he took stock of all the issues, which are to be answered to the Assembly and Council, and assurances.

The Chief Secretary asked the Principal Secretaries and Secretaries to submit replies immediately to the members. He also directed them to coordinate with the Legislature staff in this regard.  Somesh Kumar told the Secretaries to ensure that senior officials are present in the Council. The officials should also be prepared with notes pertaining to issues which are likely to be raised during the session, the Chief Secretary said.

Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini, Principal Secretaries K Rama Krishna Rao, Vikas Raj, Rajat Kumar and Sunil Sharma, and others attended the meeting.

