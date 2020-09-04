Staff crunch at Telangana government hospitals: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

JANGAON: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday claimed that government hospitals are reeling under staff crunch due to which people are opting for private hospitals. Bhatti, who visited the Jangaon Government Hospital and Bhuvanagiri hospital, said of the total 70 posts in the former, 30-40 are full, and of these hardly two to three turn up for duty.

“Patients prefer private hospitals in Hyderabad. They do not trust the government hospital as it lacks doctors and facilities. When I visited the Jangaon Government Hospital, only one doctor was available during the day and one at night. Most of the doctors have their own clinics and are focussed on their private practice. The MLA also supports them and instructs the government doctors to refer Covid patients to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad,” Bhatti said.

Criticising Chief Minister KCR, he said yagnas and pujas should take place at government hospitals and not at a farmhouse. He labelled Covid deaths as murders by KCR. “KCR’s decisions have led to the rise in cases. The government is encouraging private hospitals”.