STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court to open physical courts from September 7-11

The court will have a review meeting on continuation of physical courts next week.

Published: 04th September 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court issued orders for opening of physical courts partially from September 7 to 11. One division bench will be headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and four single benches by Justices P Naveen Rao, Challa Kodanda Ram, Shameem Akther and G Sri Devi.

The court will have a review meeting on continuation of physical courts next week. As for other benches, the judges will continue to hold virtual hearings from September 7 to 21. The current practice of accepting online filing or physical filing of cases will continue. Only urgent matters such as PILs, bail petitions and issues pertaining to threat of demolition will be heard. Pending admission matters and final hearings will be taken up physically or through video conference.

The HC extended the suspension of regular judicial work (physical closure) of all other subordinate courts, except for Karimnagar judicial district, till September 21. The courts in Karimnagar will reopen on an experimental basis from September 7-11. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Telangana High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp