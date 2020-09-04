Telangana High Court to open physical courts from September 7-11

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court issued orders for opening of physical courts partially from September 7 to 11. One division bench will be headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and four single benches by Justices P Naveen Rao, Challa Kodanda Ram, Shameem Akther and G Sri Devi.

The court will have a review meeting on continuation of physical courts next week. As for other benches, the judges will continue to hold virtual hearings from September 7 to 21. The current practice of accepting online filing or physical filing of cases will continue. Only urgent matters such as PILs, bail petitions and issues pertaining to threat of demolition will be heard. Pending admission matters and final hearings will be taken up physically or through video conference.

The HC extended the suspension of regular judicial work (physical closure) of all other subordinate courts, except for Karimnagar judicial district, till September 21. The courts in Karimnagar will reopen on an experimental basis from September 7-11.