Telangana officials weed out encroachment at KPHB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Assets Protection Cell (APC) of the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) removed an encroachment on green space/open space no. 19 located at LIG, KPHB Phase-III on Thursday.

On receiving a complaint regarding the encroachment earlier, the assistant enforcement officer of the APC had inspected the site -- a 700 sq yard plot, demarcated as green space/open space.

It was then learnt that the occupants of block no. 131 had demolished the LIG block and had begun reconstruction without the permission of a competent authority.

The APC found that the occupants had encroached into the adjacent green space and had constructed a foundation. In this regard, the APC issued notices to the occupants, demanding requisite permission documents. However, they failed to do so.

As a result, the officials demolished the pillars/foundation on the encroached portion of the green space.

The Directorate of EVDM will take up the construction of compound wall with gate for the said land.

