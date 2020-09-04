Telangana tahsildar bribery case: Names of two senior officials crop up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major development in Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju’s bribery case, names of two senior revenue department officials have cropped up during the ACB probe. The two officials hold top positions in Medchal district.

The Tahsildar has powers to issue passbooks for up to three acres of land. For anything more than three acres, it is senior officials who are entrusted with the powers. ACB officials now have reason to believe that Nagaraju colluded with these two revenue officials in his illegal activities.

The ACB, on Wednesday, seized 1.5 kg of gold ornaments from a bank locker which was being held by the Tahsildar’s benami. The agency has intensified the probe and is recording the statements of several witnesses in connection with the case. Based on the confessional statements of businessman Chowla Srinath Yadav and middleman Anji Reddy, the ACB will knock on the doors of some more suspects as well.

IMS scam: Bizmen raided

Meanwhile, in the ESI scam, after the ACB seized `4.4 crore cash belonging to former IMS director Devika Rani and pharmacist Naga Lakshmi, there were raids on residences and offices of several businessmen on Thursday. Officials seized some incriminatory documents.

ACB officials suspect that the businessmen had links with Devika Rani and other IMS officers and offered mamools in lieu of fake medical bills. Large sums of cash were exchanged in the process, the ACB believes.

Partners in crime

Bribe for bills

