STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana witnesses sharp increase in child marriages during COVID pandemic

According to people involved in the rescue of children, the numbers are almost 10 times more than what they used see in normal times.

Published: 04th September 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Child Marriage

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The situation created by Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown restrictions imposed by the government, pushed more minors into child marriages in the recent times than in previous months, according to the State Women Development and Child Welfare Department. In a span of over five months, the Department’s Child Welfare Committees rescued 597 minors -- 425 from child marriages and 147 from child labour.

As per the data, recorded between March 22 and the end of August, more than 19 children were rescued in Hyderabad and 12 of them from the jaws of child marriage.

According to people involved in the rescue of these, the numbers are almost 10 times more than what they used see in normal times. “During these months (Mar to Aug), around 50 to 70 child marriages used to be reported every year. This year there was a sharp rise in numbers,  mostly were reported from Vikarabad, Warangal (R) and Mahbubnagar districts,” A Venkateshwarlu, State Coordinator of Bachapan Bachao Andolan, said. 

The officials of ChildLine, meanwhile, revealed that soon after the imposition of lockdown they started receiving tip-offs on families marrying off their minor children. 

While some married off their children, taking advantage of the lockdown rules which restricted weddings to be low-key affairs, others resorted to the same due to financial burden brought in by the Covid-induced economic slowdown.

During lockdown, thousands of children from government and private child care centres in the state were repatriated. As per government data, around 9,000 off a total of 13,000 children from such centres were sent back to their families. With no means to look after them properly, the poor families either pushed them into child marriages or forced them to work as child labourers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana child marriage Telangana Child Welfare Department
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp