Cadre shot dead in cold blood, says Maoist leader

KHAMMAM: A day after a CPI (Maoist) member died in an exchange of fire that took place between the party cadre and police at Devallagudem forest area in Gundala mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the banned outfit’s Kothagudem and East Godavari division committee secretary Azad responded to the incident and revealed the identity of the deceased cadre.

In a statement released to the media here on Friday, Azad alleged that the police version of the incident was fake and their party member Dudi Deval alias Shankar was killed by the cops. “It was not an exchange of fire. Shankar was shot dead by the police,” Azad claimed in the statement. He also requested the people and intellectuals to condemn the brutal act of the cops.

As per the media release, Dudi Deval alias Shankar was en route a hospital to take treatment as he had been sick for a few days when the police caught him and shot him dead at the Devallagudem forest area. Meanwhile, he also called upon people of Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and East Godavari districts to observe a one-day bandh on September 6 in protest against the killing of Shankar. Going a step further, Azad warned the Chief Minister to be prepared to pay the penalty for the brutal murder of Shankar.

As per the media statement, Shankar belonged to Arlapalli village of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh and joined the banned outfit in 2013.He was later transferred to Telangana dalam where he rose to the commander-level.

Meanwhile, the Kothagudem police handed over the dead body of Shankar to the Dornapal police in Chhattisgarh on Friday. According to sources, the Dornapal police will hand over the deceased person’s body to his family members.

