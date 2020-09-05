Congress leader Jagadeeshwar Reddy no more

MAHABUBNAGAR: Congress leader from Mahabubnagar and two-time MLC S Jagadeeshwar Reddy passed away here on Friday due to cardiac arrest. He was 72. He had been ailing from kidney related problems for a long time. He was first elected as an MLC in 1981 from Local Authorities Constituency. He also served as chairman of the Fisheries Corporation in 1993-94. He was defeated in the MLC polls in 2007. Later, he won as an MLC second time in 2009. In 2015, he joined TRS and contested for MLC polls again, but lost. In 2018, he rejoined Congress party in the presence of Sonia Gandhi. Congress party leader Mallu Ravi condoled the death of Reddy.
