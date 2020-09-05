Covid-19 positive woman hangs self at hospital

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at Khammam District Hospital, hanged herself in the hospital washroom late on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Medaramatla Mariamma, 65, from Buddharam in Mahabubabad district. She was admitted to the hospital on September 2 with severe breathing trouble. Sources in the hospital said she was worried she would not recover from the disease. She was also scared of being shunned and insulted by the people in her village.

Khammam’s Two Town police booked a case and launched an investigation based a complaint filed by the hospital authorities.