Covid patients to be stamped in Asifabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Kumrambheem Asifabad district administration has decided to stamp the hands of people who test positive for Covid-19 and choose to stay in home-quarantine, to prevent their movement in public.

The development comes after a recent incident in Boraj village, wherein five people who had tested positive participated in the Peeralla festival. Fearing that they might spread the virus, a few villagers alerted the officials about their movement.

The five Covid-positive patients, who were undergoing home quarantine, were then shifted shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical sciences (RIMS) isolation ward.The District Medical and Health Officer Rathod Narender said in the district, an average of 1,500 to 2,000 tests were being conducted per day, and the high testing rate had resulted in rise of cases.

Kumrambheem Asifabad Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha had organised a review meeting on the pandemic, in which he directed officials to create containment zones in places where the number of cases were high. The number of cases in Kumrambheem Asifabad district is much lower than in Nirmal, Mancherial and Adilabad districts.