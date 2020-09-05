Dubbaka bypolls likely to be held before November 29

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India has decided to conduct the byelections along with the Assembly elections of Bihar. The lone vacant Assembly seat in Telangana- Dubbaka - too will go in for byelections before November 29, as per the statement issued by ECI on Friday.

The ECI said considering that the General Assembly Elections of Bihar were due and required to be completed before November 29, the Commission had decided to conduct all 65 byelections around the same time. Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy passed away in August. The ruling TRS, which is determined to retain the seat, has been planning to field a family member of Ramalinga Reddy. Most probably, Reddy’s son will get the TRS ticket.

Congress party is also trying to capture the Dubbaka seat. Siddipet District Congress Committee president T Narsa Reddy was among the contenders for the ticket. The Congress party has already started conducting meetings with local leaders. PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy is expected to tour Dubbaka soon. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also planning to field M Raghunandana Rao for the seat.

However, the TRS leaders are confident of retaining the seat due to the strong presence of TRS in the area and also due to the sympathy wave.