Governor urged to fill key posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance has urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to take steps to appoint a State Election Commissioner (SEC) and Secretary to the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) urgently so that elections for municipal corporations and municipalities are held on time.

In a letter to the Governor, FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy stated that under Article 243-K of Indian Constitution, the SEC has to be appointed by the Governor.