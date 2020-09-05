STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High Court raises doubts over Telangana Covid death data

Though there is an increase in the number of Covid positive cases in the State, the number of deaths are shown to be between eight and 10 each day.

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects COVID-19 samples. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the report filed by the State government on steps taken to prevent spread of Coronavirus as ‘vague and unclear’, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday raised doubts over the number of Covid-19 deaths being disclosed in media bulletins. 

Though there is an increase in the number of Covid positive cases in the State, the number of deaths are shown to be between eight and 10 each day. There are contradictions in the statements made by the State in its daily bulletins and the figures revealed at the district level with regard to number of persons who succumbed to Covid-19, the bench pointed out. It warned of summoning the Chief Secretary again if there is no change in the manner of functioning of health officials.

Referring to private corporate hospitals designated to treat Covid-19 patients, the bench expressed its displeasure over the State government’s failure to take action against those hospitals which have fleeced patients with exorbitant fees. The said report lacks information about the action taken against the 38 private hospitals, which have been issued notices by the State government for collecting exorbitant charges in violation of GOs, the bench observed. 

Why is the government hesitating to take action against such hospitals, which are not above law? the bench questioned, and directed the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to probe into the alleged rampant overcharging by private hospitals in the State and furnish its report to the court, and also to the directors of State medical education and public health for taking immediate action. The bench passed these directions in batch PILs filed seeking directions to the State government to provide medical equipment, medicines and trained staff in all the designated Covid-19 hospitals, and another batch PILs filed against exorbitant charges being collected by various private hospitals.

While adjourning the case hearing, the bench directed the State government to file a comprehensive report on Covid-19 issue, including the information pertaining to the funds allocated for public health sector before and after the outbreak. It also directed it to submit the State and district disaster management plans. Further, the bench directed the government to take steps for increase in staff and medical facilities at village and district level, ambulance facility to reach capital city for serious patients, increase in number of RT-PCR tests, installation of live dashboards and so on. The bench also directed the GHMC commissioner to file a report on the number of Covid care centres and isolation centres created in the city. The bench posted the matter to September 24 for further hearing.

