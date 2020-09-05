Karimnagar to throw open 16 public toilets soon

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The MCK authorities have completed the construction of public toilets at 16 places in the city limits as part of the State government’s prestigious Pattana Pragathi programme, which has been evoking positive responses from the people. The public toilets have been constructed to put an end to open urination.

Revealing these details to Express, Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) Commissioner Valluri Kranthi said that they have also identified lands to construct bus shelters and develop other basic facilities that the people need, as part of the Pattana Pragathi programme.

“Among them, public toilets and SHE toilets are the most important ones. We have constructed fully-functional public toilets at 16 places in the city limits and these washrooms can be utilised by the denizens for free of cost. It was after taking a lot of effort that we managed to construct these toilets as they have to be away from residential areas,” she said and added that all these toilets have been constructed with bio-digester technology which separates liquid and solid waste.

Valluri Kranthi mentioned that these toilets will be disabled-friendly. The MCK Commissioner also told Express that these toilets will be thrown open to the public on ensuing Gandhi Jayanti day.