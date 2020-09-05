Kavitha donates nine desktops to St Joseph’s Secondary School in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi founder president and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, responding to a tweet, donated computers to St Joseph’s Secondary School (SJSS), which works especially for the upliftment of underprivileged children.

Swiftly responding to a tweet which requested for computers for school teachers to ensure continuous learning during Covid-19, Kavitha provided nine desktops to the school management. The computers were handed over to principal Beula Gabriel.

The school management thanked Kavitha for her contribution. The school has a strength of around 300 students until class X.